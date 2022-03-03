Two new businesses slated for Denver's Santa Fe Art District

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Two businesses offering booze, bites and more are on the brink of opening their doors in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe.

Why it matters: Their debuts reflect rapid growth in an area that's at risk of losing its character and pushing longtime residents out.

But the incoming business owners appear committed to honoring the signature feel of the historic neighborhood.

Details: A new women-owned concept called Town Hall Collaborative at 525 Santa Fe Dr., will provide a multi-use event space with a bar, stage, food trucks and a makerspace for classes and workshops.

The more than 7,000-square-foot-space is centered around bringing people together looking for connection, creativity and fun.

A wine bar, dubbed Room for Friends, is also nearing completion at 846 Santa Fe Dr., after its zoning permit was approved last week.

The lounge, owned by a local husband and wife duo, will serve wine by the glass and flight, a few select beers, as well as small bites like charcuterie boards.

What to watch: Both businesses plan to open in May, each announced online.

