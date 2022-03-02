Charted: Colorado gets high marks on redistricting
Colorado's new independent redistricting process is winning rave reviews from national analysts.
What's new: The Princeton Gerrymandering Project and RepresentUs gave the state an "A" grade for its new congressional maps as part of the Redistricting Report card.
- The scores are generated by an algorithm and calculations that measure partisan bias, competitiveness and geographic manipulation in new district lines, writes Axios' Stef Kight.
- The three states — Michigan, Arizona and Colorado — that received the top mark tapped independent commissions to draw the new districts, as opposed to partisan lawmakers.
What to watch: A handful of states — including our Axios colleagues in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio — are still fighting over how to draw congressional districts with the 2020 census data.
- Colorado finished the process nearly four months ago.
