Data: Princeton Gerrymandering Project with RepresentUs; Table: Axios Visuals

Colorado's new independent redistricting process is winning rave reviews from national analysts.

What's new: The Princeton Gerrymandering Project and RepresentUs gave the state an "A" grade for its new congressional maps as part of the Redistricting Report card.

The scores are generated by an algorithm and calculations that measure partisan bias, competitiveness and geographic manipulation in new district lines, writes Axios' Stef Kight.

The three states — Michigan, Arizona and Colorado — that received the top mark tapped independent commissions to draw the new districts, as opposed to partisan lawmakers.

What to watch: A handful of states — including our Axios colleagues in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio — are still fighting over how to draw congressional districts with the 2020 census data.