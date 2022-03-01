Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Major entrance ramps to northbound Interstate 25 south of the Denver metro are now limiting cars with stop lights.

What to know: The state is testing a new system designed to prevent stop-and-go traffic on the interstate from Ridgegate Parkway north to University Boulevard, a notorious point of congestion.

New signals that went live Monday will force traffic from southbound I-225, eastbound C-470 and westbound E-470 to stop before merging onto I-25.

18 others along that stretch of I-25 were activated in fall 2021.

What's next: The pilot project runs through the spring, and if successful in reducing delays, it could be made permanent, state officials say.

