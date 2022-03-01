Scoop: City of Denver to honor Wellington and Wilma Webb

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Denver will honor the lives and service of the city's first Black mayor, Wellington Webb, and his wife of more than 50 years, former state Rep. Wilma Webb, Axios Denver has learned.

Details: A bronze sculpture of the city's former chief executive will be unveiled in the atrium of his namesake Municipal Building on April 6, he tells us.

The request for the statue sprouted from a 2019 meeting between former Webb administration officials and Mayor Michael Hancock, who expressed his support for the public art, Hancock spokesperson Mike Strott says.

Webb says he's having a wall commissioned behind the statue to include the name of every staffer who worked for him during his three-term tenure from 1991 to 2003.

What else: This month, the Archives Room in the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library will be renamed for Wilma Webb, who's credited for passing a bill in 1984 that established Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the state.

The Denver Public Library Commission voted in February to name the collections after her and will hold a special event Saturday from 11:30am to 1:30pm at Blair-Caldwell to publicly announce the honor.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.