How to celebrate Mardi Gras in Denver
Mardi Gras may be Tuesday — but the parties have already begun.
Here's how to celebrate Fat Tuesday in Denver this week:
Crawfish boils:
- Monday, Platt Park Brewing Co. hosts an all-you-can eat feast for $40, with one free beer thrown in, starting at 6pm.
- Tuesday, Zuni Street Brewing Company will partner with the Deja Roux Cajun and Soul food truck to serve 3 pounds of crawdads for $45 or 5 pounds for $60.
Live music:
- Jazz club and restaurant Dazzle features the No Hands Brass Band, a nine-piece local funk band that hits the stage at 6pm Tuesday. Tickets are $15.
- From 9pm to 2am Tuesday, The Brothers of Brass will bring their horns and drums to So Many Roads Brewery for a special event. Tickets are $10.
Cajun and Creole cuisine:
- For a more expansive taste of Louisiana, check out Cajun Haus, Lucile's Creole Cafe, Nola Voodoo Tavern or Gator Tails Cajun & Creole.
