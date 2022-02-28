How to celebrate Mardi Gras in Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mardi Gras may be Tuesday — but the parties have already begun.

Here's how to celebrate Fat Tuesday in Denver this week:

Crawfish boils:

Monday, Platt Park Brewing Co. hosts an all-you-can eat feast for $40, with one free beer thrown in, starting at 6pm.

Tuesday, Zuni Street Brewing Company will partner with the Deja Roux Cajun and Soul food truck to serve 3 pounds of crawdads for $45 or 5 pounds for $60.

Live music:

Jazz club and restaurant Dazzle features the No Hands Brass Band, a nine-piece local funk band that hits the stage at 6pm Tuesday. Tickets are $15.

From 9pm to 2am Tuesday, The Brothers of Brass will bring their horns and drums to So Many Roads Brewery for a special event. Tickets are $10.

Cajun and Creole cuisine:

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.