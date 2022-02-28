Colorado caucuses to kick off 2022 election with eyes on GOP

Starting Tuesday, faithful Democrats and Republicans will gather at community centers, libraries and schools across Colorado for the official start of the 2022 election.

What's happening: It's caucus time.

Why it matters: The grassroots party meetings are designed to allow candidates — often those with little money but strong support — to qualify for the ballot by earning the endorsement of their fellow party members.

Colorado is one of only a handful of states that still holds a caucus.

How it works: The respective parties will select delegates at the caucuses who will advance to county, district and state assemblies, all along advocating for their preferred candidates to get on the ballot.

The caucuses will run through Saturday, with some hosted in person and others virtually.

A candidate who receives 30% support from the delegates at the April 9 state assembly will qualify for the June primary ballot.

The other way to qualify is collecting voter signatures on petitions.

What to watch: With Democrats holding power, all the attention is focused on which candidates the Republican Party picks to challenge for U.S. Senate and governor.

The GOP is fractured by former President Trump and the 2020 election.

Both parties have crowded races for the new 8th Congressional District, as well.

This year, the parties won't hold an official straw poll at the caucus to gauge support, but the mood of the partisans who gather will foreshadow what's to come.

How to participate