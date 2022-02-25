Hot Homes: A collection of condos under $1 million
Out-of-town house-hunters in Denver hold a budget nearly 15% bigger than locals looking for new homes, according to a recent Redfin analysis.
By the numbers: That gap between maximum allowances comes out to an average of $901,386 for newcomers compared to locals with $785,171, the data shows.
- Redfin found that people who were relocating in 42 of 49 cities had bigger budgets for homes than existing residents.
- Out of the 42, Denver ranked 12th, and no other cities in the state made the list.
For newcomers and natives alike who are looking for amenities, turnkey experience and ease that comes with condo living — especially on a snowy week like this — here's a rundown of Denver-area condos to consider:
1336 N Logan St #203 — $260,000
Why we love it: A glowing retreat flows through a set of sliding glass doors to a covered balcony patio complete with a storage cabinet and bistro set.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Realtor: Mary Anschutz + Austin Schmidt — milehimodern
- Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 651 square feet
- Notable features: Large windows with treatments, open floor plan. Mirrored closet in primary bedroom. Earth-toned tiles and modern fixtures in full bathroom.
9758 Laredo St. #34c — $330,000
Why we love it: The two-car attached garage is awesome to avoid unpleasant weather on the way in or out. Meanwhile, the flexible secondary bedroom can easily convert from home office to gym or guest room.
Neighborhood: Commerce City
- Realtor: Christine Menter + Sandi Klatt — Corcoran Perry & Co.
- Specs: 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,201 square feet
- Notable features: Overhead, hanging kitchen rack. Multi-level. Upper floor primary suite with dual sinks, spacious tub and walk-in closet. In-unit washer-dryer.
2640 Central Ct #103 — $525,000
Why we love it: Built-in office nook makes working from the comfort of home convenient and pleasant. A shared community rooftop enjoys downtown views or take refuge on the the private, partially covered outdoor space.
- Neighborhood: LoHi
- Realtor: Kelly O'Dell — 1858 Real Estate
- Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 862 square feet
- Notable features: Easy access to I-25. Modern European finishes. Large windows and high ceilings. In-unit washer/dryer. Reserved outdoor parking space.
1625 Larimer St., #2901 — $650,000
Why we love it: Mountain and city views are visible from every window in this downtown unit. Residents enjoy a rooftop pool and fitness center plus an outdoor plaza and garden.
- Neighborhood: LoDo
- Realtor: Antoinette Wharton + Nicole Rufener — milehimodern
- Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,283 square feet
- Notable features: Glass French doors on second bedroom that can easily serve as home office with built-in desk and shelving. Updated kitchen appliances and soft-close cabinets. Kitchen peninsula with seating. In-unit washer-dryer and remote-controlled blinds.
1601 Park Ave. #307 — $775,000
Why we love it: A new construction condo in the heart of City Park, there are 41 for-sale residences, ranging in size from 1-beds to 2-bedroom penthouses.
- Neighborhood: City Park West
- Realtor: Brad Arnold — Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate
- Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,151 square feet
- Notable features: Exclusive amenities include off-street garage parking, private decks and a 5th-floor terrace with skyline and mountain views.
- Of note: The Arbory is under construction, and expected to open by September.
