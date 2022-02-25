Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Out-of-town house-hunters in Denver hold a budget nearly 15% bigger than locals looking for new homes, according to a recent Redfin analysis.

By the numbers: That gap between maximum allowances comes out to an average of $901,386 for newcomers compared to locals with $785,171, the data shows.

Redfin found that people who were relocating in 42 of 49 cities had bigger budgets for homes than existing residents.

Out of the 42, Denver ranked 12th, and no other cities in the state made the list.

For newcomers and natives alike who are looking for amenities, turnkey experience and ease that comes with condo living — especially on a snowy week like this — here's a rundown of Denver-area condos to consider:

Why we love it: A glowing retreat flows through a set of sliding glass doors to a covered balcony patio complete with a storage cabinet and bistro set.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Realtor: Mary Anschutz + Austin Schmidt — milehimodern

Mary Anschutz + Austin Schmidt — milehimodern Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 651 square feet

1 bed, 1 bath, 651 square feet Notable features: Large windows with treatments, open floor plan. Mirrored closet in primary bedroom. Earth-toned tiles and modern fixtures in full bathroom.

1336 N. Logan St. #203. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: The two-car attached garage is awesome to avoid unpleasant weather on the way in or out. Meanwhile, the flexible secondary bedroom can easily convert from home office to gym or guest room.

Neighborhood: Commerce City

Realtor: Christine Menter + Sandi Klatt — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Christine Menter + Sandi Klatt — Corcoran Perry & Co. Specs: 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,201 square feet

2 beds, 3 baths, 1,201 square feet Notable features: Overhead, hanging kitchen rack. Multi-level. Upper floor primary suite with dual sinks, spacious tub and walk-in closet. In-unit washer-dryer.

9758 Laredo Street 34c. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: Built-in office nook makes working from the comfort of home convenient and pleasant. A shared community rooftop enjoys downtown views or take refuge on the the private, partially covered outdoor space.

Neighborhood: LoHi

LoHi Realtor: Kelly O'Dell — 1858 Real Estate

Kelly O'Dell — 1858 Real Estate Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 862 square feet

1 bed, 1 bath, 862 square feet Notable features: Easy access to I-25. Modern European finishes. Large windows and high ceilings. In-unit washer/dryer. Reserved outdoor parking space.

2640 Central Ct. #103. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

Why we love it: Mountain and city views are visible from every window in this downtown unit. Residents enjoy a rooftop pool and fitness center plus an outdoor plaza and garden.

Neighborhood: LoDo

LoDo Realtor: Antoinette Wharton + Nicole Rufener — milehimodern

Antoinette Wharton + Nicole Rufener — milehimodern Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,283 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,283 square feet Notable features: Glass French doors on second bedroom that can easily serve as home office with built-in desk and shelving. Updated kitchen appliances and soft-close cabinets. Kitchen peninsula with seating. In-unit washer-dryer and remote-controlled blinds.

1625 Larimer St. Apt. 2901. Photo: Nico Brunetti

Why we love it: A new construction condo in the heart of City Park, there are 41 for-sale residences, ranging in size from 1-beds to 2-bedroom penthouses.

Neighborhood: City Park West

City Park West Realtor: Brad Arnold — Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate

Brad Arnold — Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,151 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,151 square feet Notable features: Exclusive amenities include off-street garage parking, private decks and a 5th-floor terrace with skyline and mountain views.

11601 Park Ave. #307. Rendering courtesy of Generation Development

1601 Park Ave. #307. Rendering courtesy of Generation Development