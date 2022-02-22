Readers describe their ideal day of activities in Denver
Dozens of readers submitted lists of what they enjoy most about Denver and what their dream day looks like here at home.
Why it matters: The submissions are chock full of great ideas for how to explore the city, whether you're a longtimer or newcomer.
What to know: A sample of the fun responses, edited for length and clarity.
- "Bike ride to Duffyroll on Pearl Street, ride along Cherry Creek and Platte to Confluence Park, shop at REI, ride to City Park and Zoo after stopping at Marczyk for picnic lunch." — Peg B.
- "Fall morning hike around Red Rocks park and lunch at the Brewery Bar II for the chile relleno special green. In the afternoon, a stroll through the Denver Botanic Gardens and happy hour at the Wynkoop for a Patty's chile beer. Then soup dumplings (and other scrumptious apps) at ChoLon followed by a play or symphony at DCPA." — Candace T.
- "My ideal Denver area day would begin with a hike in the foothills, lunch at Mac Nation Cafe in Indian Hills, an afternoon exploring storefronts in downtown Littleton or Golden, and an evening at a Colorado Rockies game or a concert at Red Rocks" — Bill K.
- "A morning walk with my dogs on one of the many trails in our area. Lunch on the patio at Bread Winners in Arvada. Afternoon with grandkids at Volunteer Firefighter Park and then the splash pad in Olde Town." — Jaci L.
- "Breakfast at Union Station. Then a museum visit, especially the science museum or the aquarium. Dinner on 16th Street Mall and finally a show at the Buell Theater. Perfection!" — Roberta B.
- "My husband and I love Four Friends Kitchen in Central Park for the crispy huevos rancheros. I love walking along the High Line Canal Trail or the Platte River Trail — a perfect way to walk off breakfast calories. … If there's a Rockies game in town, that would be an ideal way to close out the day — a fireworks show would be a home run for sure!" — Sandy S.
- "Perfect day in Denver is going to the Denver Botanic Gardens on a beautiful spring day when the flowers are blooming. Stop at The Hive Bistro for lunch and sit outside under the blooming trees! Their homegrown tea flavors are simply delicious!" — Karla D.
- "I would go to Nallen's Irish Pub for a Guinness, get an order of mac & cheese with BBQ shrimp from Nola Jane next door and then walk over to Ball Arena for an Avs game!" — Amanda E.
- "Thrift store and used book store crawling along Broadway. Also, a visit to Broadway wouldn’t be complete without checking in to the Fancy Tiger Crafts. Then lunch at The Hornet and maybe a dessert donut at Voodoo Doughnut." — Betty G.
- "A breakfast burrito and spiked Thai iced tea at Onefold before a trip to see the impressionism collection at the Denver Art Museum. Then a visit to gems and minerals at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, a lunch at Linger or Ophelia's Electric Soapbox followed by happy hour at Urban Putt and speakeasy hopping from Williams & Graham to Green Russell. — Ayla B.
- "Tennis at Denver Tennis Club and lunch and beers at Lowry Beer Garden!" — Morgan W.
- "A walk around Sloan's Lake. The views! The people watching! Can't beat it. Then Joyride brewery, and visits to Whole Sol Bol, The Patio, Odell's, Tap & Burger — the best way is to eat and drink your way around!" — Erika
- "My ideal day in Denver is a walk with my family from our house to downtown, walking along Morrison Road … is a great place to walk: it's so dynamic! You never know what you're going to see, as there are constantly new businesses and new art along the way. Then we usually travel on through Sun Valley and Lincoln Park and/or Auraria. Not always the most scenic parts of the city, but I grew up in Lincoln Park, so it's nostalgic, and there are some gems along the way. Our ultimate destination might be the Denver Art Museum, the Colorado History Museum, or just downtown itself." — Matthew C.
