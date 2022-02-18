3 performances not to miss in Denver this weekend
Denver's theater scene is strong this weekend.
What to do: Take advantage with these performances:
- Comedian Iliza Shlesinger, who coined a way-too-appropriate term for John and his age group, will perform Saturday at the Bellco Theatre in Denver as part of her "Back in Action" tour.
- If that doesn't fit your fancy, livestream the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards or attend in person at the Monfort Concert Hall in Greeley with performances from the region's best talent.
- Bob Dylan's music gets a symphonic twist Friday at the Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. The Colorado Symphony and its chorus join forces for "The Times They Are A-Changin': The Words & Music of Bob Dylan."
