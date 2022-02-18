3 performances not to miss in Denver this weekend Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Denver's theater scene is strong this weekend. What to do: Take advantage with these performances: Comedian Iliza Shlesinger, who coined a way-too-appropriate term for John and his age group, will perform Saturday at the Bellco Theatre in Denver as part of her "Back in Action" tour.

If that doesn't fit your fancy, livestream the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards or attend in person at the Monfort Concert Hall in Greeley with performances from the region's best talent.

Bob Dylan's music gets a symphonic twist Friday at the Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. The Colorado Symphony and its chorus join forces for "The Times They Are A-Changin': The Words & Music of Bob Dylan."

