The annual Great Backyard Bird Count starts Friday, and scientists want your help.

Why it matters: The bird sightings you submit will provide key insights into migration patterns, as species decline from habitat loss because of development and climate change.

Wildfires across the West, for example, have devastated migratory bird populations in recent years — though the full extent remains unknown.

What to know: Organizers provide an easy guide to participate, and local birding groups also are putting together events.

The annual bird count runs from Friday through President's Day.

