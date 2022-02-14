How to grow a pizza garden in Denver with help from DUG

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's not too early to start thinking about gardening.

What's new: The "Grow a Garden" program from Denver Urban Gardens is now available to everyone.

What to know: DUG's program is designed to provide fresh produce to lower-income families, but it is expanding to 1,500 organic garden seed kits this year, director Linda Appel Lipsius tells us.

The kits — which come with gardening guides — are themed with vegetables and herbs that match what you can make, such as salsa, pizza, salad and "fry and ferment."

How it works: Apply online for a kit and set your preferred pickup location for the week of May 9.

It works on a pay-what-you-can system with a recommended cost of $60.

For those who can't afford it, they can get them for free.

