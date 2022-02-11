Hot homes: 5 Denver-area listings starting at $689K

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Riding the home-buying wave, many pandemic-era house hunters set themselves up for disappointment as prices skyrocketed, inventory fell and competition grew ferocious in Denver and markets beyond.

What they're saying: "The pandemic has turned out to be a historically miserable time to buy a home ... [as] expectations ran headlong into the reality of shopping in a frenzied sellers' market where the pickings were slim and the prices astronomical," the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: A Zillow survey released this month showed about 75% of recent buyers conveyed some regret associated with their home purchase. Many wished they'd been more patient with the process or considered alternatives.

Approximately one-third of respondents said they regret buying a house that needed more work than they budgeted for; 31% said they wanted a bigger home than what they got; 21% said they spent more than they would have liked.

Why we love it: Light and bright with southern exposure flooding the back of this ranch-style home.

Neighborhood: Hampden

Hampden Realtor: Ryan Watzke — REMINGO

Ryan Watzke — REMINGO Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,141 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths, 3,141 square feet Notable features: Built in 1965. Covered front porch with two attached garage spaces. Exposed brick and smart thermostat.

3112 S. Monaco Cir. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

Why we love it: The covered porch welcomes you into this quaint, but modern Victorian home, built in 1892, that saw a complete renovation in 2019. Plus, if you like exposed brick — there's lots of it in the dining area.

Neighborhood: West Highlands

West Highlands Realtor: Mark and Ann Spoor — milehimodern

Mark and Ann Spoor — milehimodern Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,582 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,582 square feet Notable features: Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, open shelving and center island. Flexible bedrooms, spa-like bath with double vanities and a walk-in shower in primary suite. Glass-paneled door leads to backyard deck off second level. New garage added in 2019.

4719 W. Hayward Pl. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: Double ovens — a foodie's dream! Enjoy the 18-foot ceilings and $130,000 worth of remodeling and high-end finishes.

Neighborhood: Central Park

Central Park Realtor: Jeffrey Grob — Homie Colorado

Jeffrey Grob — Homie Colorado Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 4,466 square feet

5 beds, 3 baths, 4,466 square feet Notable features: Built-in microwave, five-burner gas range, new quartz counters.

8772 E. 24th Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC

Why we love it: Sitting on 3 acres of forest, this mountain retreat was thoughtfully designed to take in the surrounding beauty, complete with decks and mountain views.

Neighborhood: Evergreen

Evergreen Realtor: Sara Schmidt — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Sara Schmidt — Corcoran Perry & Co. Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 5,424 square feet

3 beds, 4 baths, 5,424 square feet Notable features: Kitchen boasts new granite countertops, Viking appliances, a pantry and wine cooler. Heated floors on second level. Newly finished bonus room with walk-out to backyard and wet bar. Fresh carpet, paint and light fixtures throughout.

654 Stagecoach Blvd. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: The at-home gym — complete with a workout bike, flat-screen TV and rubber floor matting — is only made better by the heated lap pool and hot tub that greet you outside post-workout.

Neighborhood: Hilltop

Hilltop Realtor: Jeff Hendley — Compass

Jeff Hendley — Compass Specs: 5 beds, 5 baths, 6,089 square feet

5 beds, 5 baths, 6,089 square feet Notable features: 700-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet. Oversized primary suite with stone-finished floor-to-ceiling fireplace separating the sleeping area from the 5-piece bathroom. Large, multi-head shower, wrap-around walk-in closet, jetted tub, two vanities, rooftop terrace. Movie theater.

501 Forest St. Photo courtesy of Corey Anthony Photography

