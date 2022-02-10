Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

You can now learn to boardslide like snowboarder Red Gerard or switch up like skier Maggie Voisin without even leaving Denver.

What's happening: The Ruby Hill rail yard is now open for the season — just in time to capitalize on those rekindled Olympic slopestyle medal aspirations.

The snow park — which is free to ride — features 10 boxes and rails of varying skill level built with help from the pros at Winter Park Resort.

It's open from 5am to 11pm like the park and illuminated until 9pm nightly.

Mark your calendar: If you're new to the sport, Denver's parks department will provide free rental equipment 4-9pm Thursdays and 11am-6pm Saturdays, starting Feb. 17.

A youth rail competition is scheduled for Feb. 19.

