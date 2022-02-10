Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Colorado Avalanche return to the ice Thursday night against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, hoping to pick up in the second half of the season where they left off at the end of the first.

State of play: The Avs are currently atop the NHL's Western Conference and tied for most wins in the league.

The team's odds to make the National Hockey League playoffs are a near-lock.

Why it matters: The defending Presidents' Trophy winners appear ready to avenge their early exit from last year's playoffs and contend for a third Stanley Cup title.

What they're saying: "Once you start winning it's — I don’t do a lot of drugs — but I can imagine that it's like a drug," Avs captain Gabe Landeskog told the Denver Post.

By the numbers: The last time Colorado lost a home game was Oct. 26 — an incredible 21-game point streak.

The team won 18 in a row at Ball Arena before losing the last game before the all-star break in a shootout.

Led by its top line scorers Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, the Avs have scored seven goals in different seven games this season, a league record.

What to watch: MacKinnon is still recovering from a concussion and face fracture but may return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars.