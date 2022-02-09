Colorado's new Senate president represents a notable shift
The Democratic-controlled General Assembly just got a little more liberal leaning.
State of play: On Wednesday, Democratic senators selected Boulder Democrat Steve Fenberg, the current majority leader, to serve as the next Senate president.
- Effective Feb. 23, Fenberg will replace current chamber leader Leroy Garcia, the term-limited Pueblo Democrat who is resigning to take a Defense Department job in Washington.
Why it matters: As Senate president, Fenberg will guide the Democratic agenda and hold significant say in what legislation will advance.
- An astute tactician, the 38-year-old former political operative, is one of the most progressive lawmakers in the Senate and a close ally of Gov. Jared Polis.
- In contrast, Garcia is a moderate who bucked his own party at times and voted against key Democratic measures, including gun regulations.
What he's saying: Fenberg, whose term ends in 2024, acknowledged the change of perspective but pledged to be pragmatic and work in bipartisan fashion when possible.
The big picture: The top three posts at the state Capitol are now controlled by Boulder and Denver, the state's Democratic strongholds.
- Polis is from Boulder and House Speaker Alec Garnett lives in Denver.
