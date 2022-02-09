Colorado's new Senate president represents a notable shift

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly just got a little more liberal leaning.

State of play: On Wednesday, Democratic senators selected Boulder Democrat Steve Fenberg, the current majority leader, to serve as the next Senate president.

Effective Feb. 23, Fenberg will replace current chamber leader Leroy Garcia, the term-limited Pueblo Democrat who is resigning to take a Defense Department job in Washington.

Why it matters: As Senate president, Fenberg will guide the Democratic agenda and hold significant say in what legislation will advance.

An astute tactician, the 38-year-old former political operative, is one of the most progressive lawmakers in the Senate and a close ally of Gov. Jared Polis.

In contrast, Garcia is a moderate who bucked his own party at times and voted against key Democratic measures, including gun regulations.

What he's saying: Fenberg, whose term ends in 2024, acknowledged the change of perspective but pledged to be pragmatic and work in bipartisan fashion when possible.

The big picture: The top three posts at the state Capitol are now controlled by Boulder and Denver, the state's Democratic strongholds.