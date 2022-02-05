How to experience the Olympics at home in Colorado

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

To get a real Olympic experience, turn off the TV and get off the couch.

What's happening: Colorado offers plenty of opportunities to ski, skate, or slide in the shadow of its Olympic athletes.

Here's where you can go to feel the Olympic spirit.

Steamboat Springs: The town claims "more Olympians than any other in North America" and this year counts 13 Olympic athletes with ties to the area. One big reason is the training facilities at Howelsen Hill, including its famous ski jump.

To celebrate, Steamboat is offering Olympic-themed events Feb. 5–19, including fireside chats with Olympians and free ski clinics.

Golden: The Denver Curling Center offers an opportunity to throw the stone from the hack toward the button while sweeping its path. Its Olympic Experience is sold out, but the club offers league and private events.

Colorado Springs: The city's U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is hosting its Beijing Winter Fest from Feb. 5–March 13, featuring sports demos, athlete autographs and guided tours.

Copper Mountain: Hit the same slopes where the U.S. Ski Team trains, or ride the terrain park and halfpipe where freeskiers and snowboarders competed to make the team in December.

