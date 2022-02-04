Hot homes: 5 Denver listings with fresh upgrades
The pandemic changed housing markets across Colorado, pushing prices to record highs and supply to record lows.
Yes, but: While restaurants were limited or shuttered, travel became unfeasible and sweat pants took the place of traditional work clothes, many people used their disposable incomes to upgrade their home offices and then some.
- What's more: Thanks to countless Zoom meetings, we saw inside the homes of of our peers — perhaps for the first time — only to realize they might have bigger, better-decorated rooms, increasing the desire to make our homes feel luxurious.
Here are five freshly reimagined homes — some that saw small tinkers here and there, others that have been entirely renovated:
1350 E Amherst Ave. — $695,000
Why we love it: This well-cared-for, beautifully remodeled ranch-style home sits near Harvard Gulch and ideally located within walking distance to Denver Beer Co., John Holly's Asian Bistro, Little India and more.
- Neighborhood: Englewood
- Realtor: Ana Jewett — Calibrate Real Estate
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,924 square feet
- Notable features: Improvements include refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and undermount lighting. New plumbing and hot water heater.
891 14th St., # 3807 — $699,000
Why we love it: Spire Denver offers a fun and functional collection of amenities, including its 42nd floor Sky Club. This 38th floor downtown condo has seen a lot of upgrades, including new wood flooring, fresh paint and lighting, complete with Restoration Hardware fixtures.
Neighborhood: LoDo
Realtor: Batya Cruz — Homie Colorado
Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 831 square feet
Notable features: Electronic black-out blinds. Custom frameless glass tub enclosure. Custom granite. Toto electronic bidet. Instant hot water heater.
4221 N. Clay St. — $924,000
Why we love it: The curb appeal of this beautifully remodeled bungalow makes for a one-of-a-kind home with sophistication and classic practicality, set in a nook with some of the best shops and restaurants in town.
- Neighborhood: Sunnyside
- Realtor: Benjamin Dezen — HomeSmart
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,107 square feet
- Notable features: Kitchen and den were added in 2016. Newly remodeled laundry room, office space. Solid wood beams and reclaimed brick. Pot-filler, gas fireplace, and open shelving in the den. Outdoor fireplace, paved seating area and the detached 2-car garage.
1843 N. Clarkson St. — $950,000
Why we love it: This classic Victorian home is bursting with vintage charm and cleverly topped with modern updates thanks to a $250,000 renovation.
- Neighborhood: Uptown
- Realtor: Sarah Nolan and Taylor Wilson — Compass
- Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,348 square feet
- Notable features: Fireplace features original stained glass. Ornate wood trim. Pocket doors and crown moldings. Private, shaded back deck. Fully landscaped yard with stamped concrete, a water feature.
324 Madison St. — $1,695,000
Why we love it: Multiple skylights bathe the newly reimagined floor plan in light.
- Neighborhood: Cherry Creek North
- Realtor: Alison and John Zuckert — milehimodern
- Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,141 square feet
- Notable features: Neutral color palette throughout. Convenient home office. Contemporary chandelier. Custom kitchen tile and lighting, slab quartz countertops. Alder banister. Spa-like bath with walk-in shower and double vanities. Two attached garage spaces.
