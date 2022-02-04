Hot homes: 5 Denver listings with fresh upgrades

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The pandemic changed housing markets across Colorado, pushing prices to record highs and supply to record lows.

Yes, but: While restaurants were limited or shuttered, travel became unfeasible and sweat pants took the place of traditional work clothes, many people used their disposable incomes to upgrade their home offices and then some.

What's more: Thanks to countless Zoom meetings, we saw inside the homes of of our peers — perhaps for the first time — only to realize they might have bigger, better-decorated rooms, increasing the desire to make our homes feel luxurious.

Here are five freshly reimagined homes — some that saw small tinkers here and there, others that have been entirely renovated:

Why we love it: This well-cared-for, beautifully remodeled ranch-style home sits near Harvard Gulch and ideally located within walking distance to Denver Beer Co., John Holly's Asian Bistro, Little India and more.

Neighborhood: Englewood

Englewood Realtor: Ana Jewett — Calibrate Real Estate

Ana Jewett — Calibrate Real Estate Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,924 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,924 square feet Notable features: Improvements include refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and undermount lighting. New plumbing and hot water heater.

1350 E Amherst Ave. Photo courtesy of Good Karma Photo

1350 E Amherst Ave. Photo courtesy of Good Karma Photo

1350 E Amherst Ave. Photo courtesy of Good Karma Photo

Why we love it: Spire Denver offers a fun and functional collection of amenities, including its 42nd floor Sky Club. This 38th floor downtown condo has seen a lot of upgrades, including new wood flooring, fresh paint and lighting, complete with Restoration Hardware fixtures.

Neighborhood: LoDo

Realtor: Batya Cruz — Homie Colorado

Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 831 square feet

Notable features: Electronic black-out blinds. Custom frameless glass tub enclosure. Custom granite. Toto electronic bidet. Instant hot water heater.

891 14th St #3807. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC

891 14th St #3807. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC

891 14th St #3807. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC

Why we love it: The curb appeal of this beautifully remodeled bungalow makes for a one-of-a-kind home with sophistication and classic practicality, set in a nook with some of the best shops and restaurants in town.

Neighborhood: Sunnyside

Sunnyside Realtor: Benjamin Dezen — HomeSmart

Benjamin Dezen — HomeSmart Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,107 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,107 square feet Notable features: Kitchen and den were added in 2016. Newly remodeled laundry room, office space. Solid wood beams and reclaimed brick. Pot-filler, gas fireplace, and open shelving in the den. Outdoor fireplace, paved seating area and the detached 2-car garage.

4221 N Clay St. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

4221 N Clay St. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

4221 N Clay St. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

Why we love it: This classic Victorian home is bursting with vintage charm and cleverly topped with modern updates thanks to a $250,000 renovation.

Neighborhood: Uptown

Uptown Realtor: Sarah Nolan and Taylor Wilson — Compass

Sarah Nolan and Taylor Wilson — Compass Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,348 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,348 square feet Notable features: Fireplace features original stained glass. Ornate wood trim. Pocket doors and crown moldings. Private, shaded back deck. Fully landscaped yard with stamped concrete, a water feature.

1843 N. Clarkson St. Photo courtesy of Geovanny Flores

1843 N. Clarkson St. Photo courtesy of Geovanny Flores

1843 N. Clarkson St. Photo courtesy of Geovanny Flores

Why we love it: Multiple skylights bathe the newly reimagined floor plan in light.

Neighborhood: Cherry Creek North

Cherry Creek North Realtor: Alison and John Zuckert — milehimodern

Alison and John Zuckert — milehimodern Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,141 square feet

3 beds, 4 baths, 3,141 square feet Notable features: Neutral color palette throughout. Convenient home office. Contemporary chandelier. Custom kitchen tile and lighting, slab quartz countertops. Alder banister. Spa-like bath with walk-in shower and double vanities. Two attached garage spaces.

324 Madison St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

324 Madison St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern