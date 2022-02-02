Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Denver's restaurant-goers appear to have stagnated since last spring, as back-to-back COVID-19 variants took their toll on the city, new OpenTable data shows.

Of note: The figures exclude reservations booked through other services, individual restaurants and walk-ins, but track with Colorado Restaurant Association data showing 68% of local restaurants surveyed in January said their sales volume remains lower than in 2019.

Why it matters: Restaurants are one of the truest litmus tests we have when it comes to declaring a return to normal in this perpetual pandemic.

The intrigue: With the Denver metro dropping its mask and vaccine mandates, restaurateurs — and other businesses — are left wondering whether loosened regulations will change consumer behavior.

If the Open Table data is any indication, the policy changes won't completely reset diners' comfort.

What they're saying: "We hope to see that picture change as mask mandates expire and consumers regain some confidence in indoor dining, but the damage has already been done to what should have been a sales-driven holiday season," restaurant association spokesperson Denise Mickelsen tells Axios.

Many restaurant owners "appreciated" having local governments reaffirm their businesses' mask mandates, Mickelsen says.

But now, they will no longer have to bear the cost of providing masks to diners and staff.

The big picture: Economists estimate that the local restaurant industry won't be back to pre-pandemic levels in employment, sales or diner behavior for another two to four years — at least, Mickelsen says.