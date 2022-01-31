Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood opens new Lone Tree location
Colorado may be landlocked, but that doesn't mean it's hard to find fresh seafood here.
Case in point: Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, a locally owned restaurant in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood that opened its second location in Lone Tree earlier this month.
- The latest location feels like a classic New England seafood house, offering a relaxed environment with large windows and map murals highlighting where the restaurant's seafood is sustainably sourced.
What to get: A half-dozen fresh oysters (market price); the signature lobster roll with salty shoestring fries ($36); and the Scottish salmon 'oscar' with a freshly fried crab cake, crispy potatoes, asparagus and Béarnaise sauce ($36).
- The fish and chips ($24) and Maine lobster mac and cheese ($36) also look scrumptious.
Be smart: Savor without splurging during happy hour, offered daily from 2–6pm and Sunday from 11:30am–6pm. Oysters on the half shell are $1.99 a pop.
