What to do this weekend in Colorado, Jan. 28-30

From beer and whiskey tastings to music, hockey and art, here are the six things we're most looking forward to in Denver and beyond this weekend:

Celebrate the year of the tiger on Friday and Saturday in Aurora at Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse's Lunar New Year party, featuring five new beer releases and 10+ food and local vendors.

🎶 A benefit concert for Marshall Fire victims will be held Friday at Grace Commons Church in Boulder. A violinist who lost his home in the fire will also perform.

🎧 Head to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday to catch DJ and producer Diplo headline the 10th-annual Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks, where he'll be joined by other famous DJs.

🥃 Whiskey lovers are invited to Blake Street Tavern on Saturday for the Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival, which will also include food vendors and buffet-style bites.

❄️ Make the trek to Breck for the 31st-annual International Snow Sculpture Championships, offering timed-reservation viewing of stunning creations on Saturday and open viewing without reservation from Sunday through Feb. 2.

🏒 Cheer on the unstoppable Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena this Sunday, when they play the Buffalo Sabres and attempt to secure their 18th-straight home victory.

