The median price for a home in the United States is up nearly 20% year-over-year, driving many hopeful buyers to the sidelines and inflating rental prices.

Zoom in: The Denver housing market has so far maintained its momentum through the cold-weather months, with the average price for a detached home topping out at more than $700,000, per the January trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Still, demand exceeds supply, following national trends that show for-sale inventory has reached new lows.

This week's hot homes range from $550,000 to more than $25 million — the most expensive listing currently on the market in the Front Range.

Why we love it: This light, bright downtown Denver loft has a balcony overlooking the city.

Neighborhood: LoDo

Realtor: David Browning — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Specs: 1 bed, 2 baths, 1,121 square feet

Notable features: In-unit laundry, deeded parking spot and storage unit. New roof, 24-hour concierge, fitness room and business center.

1401 Wewatta St. Unit 805. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

1401 Wewatta St. Unit 805. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

1401 Wewatta St. Unit 805. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: This home comes complete with custom mid-century built-ins and refinished hardwoods throughout.

Neighborhood: Park Hill

Realtor: Cindy Ludadio-Hill — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,200 square feet

Notable features: Big, open floor plan, lower level storage with large cedar closet and two bonus rooms. Energy-efficient windows. Detached two-car garage.

1555 Clermont St. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

1555 Clermont St. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

1555 Clermont St. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: It's the penthouse — and it's two stories! Need we say more?

Neighborhood: Uptown

Realtor: Sheila Hatcher — milehimodern

Specs: 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,306 square feet

Notable features: Wraparound terrace with mountain and city views. Primary suite with jetted soaking tub. Juliet balcony off second bedroom.

1950 N. Logan St., #1203. Photo: Amanda Proudfit/milehimodern

1950 N. Logan St., #1203. Photo: Amanda Proudfit/milehimodern

1950 N. Logan St., #1203. Photo: Amanda Proudfit/milehimodern

Why we love it: This spot has access to a rooftop deck with city views, and the promise of a full-service neighborhood nook with Bread + Butter Bodega coming soon, along with a pharmacy, gym and more amenities.

Neighborhood: Five Points

Realtor: Karen Nichols and Corrie Lee — milehimodern

Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,322 square feet

Notable features: Stainless steel appliances. Two en-suite bedrooms upstairs including deluxe primary suite with custom California closet and spa-like bathroom. Third-floor wet bar. Underground parking. TVs included.

Association allows for short-term rentals with city permits.

2530 Lawrence St., #RA108. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

2530 Lawrence St., #RA108. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

2530 Lawrence St., #RA108. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

And one ridiculous stunner to go...

Why we love it: This one-of-a-kind, multi-use ranch property sits in the foothills and is just 19 minutes from downtown but feels like it's worlds away.

Neighborhood: Lookout Mountain

Realtors: Listing Agents: Shawn Kelley — Compass; Ronda Courtney — RE/MAX; Jeff Buerger — Hall & Hall

Specs: 9 beds, 10 baths, 16,829 square feet

Notable features: 17,000-square-foot main house with 7-car garage, dual offices, ski room, theater. Custom finishes and materials throughout. Pool and hot tub, private gazebo, large patios and decks.

Additional 5,000-square-foot guest house and historic cabin and barn. Meadows cover entire acreage; creeks and ponds dot the parcels.

1154 S. Grapevine Road. Photo: Visutour — Joe Thompson

1154 S. Grapevine Road. Photo: Visutour — Joe Thompson

1154 S. Grapevine Road. Photo: Visutour — Joe Thompson

