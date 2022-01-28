Hot homes: 5 knockouts ranging from $550K to $25M
The median price for a home in the United States is up nearly 20% year-over-year, driving many hopeful buyers to the sidelines and inflating rental prices.
Zoom in: The Denver housing market has so far maintained its momentum through the cold-weather months, with the average price for a detached home topping out at more than $700,000, per the January trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
- Still, demand exceeds supply, following national trends that show for-sale inventory has reached new lows.
This week's hot homes range from $550,000 to more than $25 million — the most expensive listing currently on the market in the Front Range.
1401 Wewatta St., #805 — $550,000
Why we love it: This light, bright downtown Denver loft has a balcony overlooking the city.
Neighborhood: LoDo
Realtor: David Browning — Corcoran Perry & Co.
Specs: 1 bed, 2 baths, 1,121 square feet
Notable features: In-unit laundry, deeded parking spot and storage unit. New roof, 24-hour concierge, fitness room and business center.
1555 Clermont St. — $585,000
Why we love it: This home comes complete with custom mid-century built-ins and refinished hardwoods throughout.
Neighborhood: Park Hill
Realtor: Cindy Ludadio-Hill — Corcoran Perry & Co.
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,200 square feet
Notable features: Big, open floor plan, lower level storage with large cedar closet and two bonus rooms. Energy-efficient windows. Detached two-car garage.
1950 N. Logan St., #1203 — $779,990
Why we love it: It's the penthouse — and it's two stories! Need we say more?
Neighborhood: Uptown
Realtor: Sheila Hatcher — milehimodern
Specs: 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,306 square feet
Notable features: Wraparound terrace with mountain and city views. Primary suite with jetted soaking tub. Juliet balcony off second bedroom.
2530 Lawrence St., #RA108 — $975,000
Why we love it: This spot has access to a rooftop deck with city views, and the promise of a full-service neighborhood nook with Bread + Butter Bodega coming soon, along with a pharmacy, gym and more amenities.
Neighborhood: Five Points
Realtor: Karen Nichols and Corrie Lee — milehimodern
Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,322 square feet
Notable features: Stainless steel appliances. Two en-suite bedrooms upstairs including deluxe primary suite with custom California closet and spa-like bathroom. Third-floor wet bar. Underground parking. TVs included.
- Association allows for short-term rentals with city permits.
And one ridiculous stunner to go...
1154 S. Grapevine Rd. $25,700,000
Why we love it: This one-of-a-kind, multi-use ranch property sits in the foothills and is just 19 minutes from downtown but feels like it's worlds away.
Neighborhood: Lookout Mountain
Realtors: Listing Agents: Shawn Kelley — Compass; Ronda Courtney — RE/MAX; Jeff Buerger — Hall & Hall
Specs: 9 beds, 10 baths, 16,829 square feet
Notable features: 17,000-square-foot main house with 7-car garage, dual offices, ski room, theater. Custom finishes and materials throughout. Pool and hot tub, private gazebo, large patios and decks.
- Additional 5,000-square-foot guest house and historic cabin and barn. Meadows cover entire acreage; creeks and ponds dot the parcels.
