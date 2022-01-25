Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spending big money in re-election campaign
Gov. Jared Polis spent $23.4 million from his own wallet to win in 2018. Now he appears ready to spend big once again.
What's new: The Democratic incumbent contributed $738,000 to his 2022 re-election campaign through the end of 2021, campaign finance reports filed this month show.
His spending easily outpaces GOP candidates — nearly tripling his closest rival.
- Republican Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, raised about $658,000 to date, including a $250,000 personal contribution. She's spent about $300,000.
- Ganahl agreed to voluntary spending limits of $3.4 million, an unusual move that enables her to take larger donations.
Flashback: Four years ago, Polis spent 17 times more than Republican nominee Walker Stapleton, or roughly $20 million.
Between the lines: Part of the big spending in the last race came from the competitive Democratic primary. Without one this time, Polis probably won't need to contribute as much of his personal wealth.
- He limits donations from individuals to $100 per year, or $400 for the election cycle. He doesn't take money from political action committees.
