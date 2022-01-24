Sunnyside Supper Club is Denver's best new pizza joint

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sunnyside Supper Club — a warm and spacious Neapolitan pizzeria in northwest Denver — specializes in organic, homemade pies made with seasonal ingredients and baked in a hand-built brick oven.

Behind the scenes: The restaurant, which opened last month, is run by James Samara and business partner Brendan McManus of the Mighty Hospitality Group, which includes El Jefe and Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House.

The space has deep ties in the neighborhood, once serving as Ernie's Supper Club in the 1940s and eventually becoming Earnest Food Hall, which shuttered amid the pandemic in June 2020.

What Alayna ordered: The broccolini and polenta with garlic, Calabrian chilies, pecorino and lemon ($8); the Mozz pizza with housemade mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and San Marzano tomato sauce ($11); and the Shroom pizza with truffle ricotta, arugula and cipollini onions ($16).

What she's getting next: A trip back is already planned — because it's that good — to try the breakfast pizza with eggs, bacon, fontina cheese and caramelized onions ($13).

What to watch: The menu will change with the season based on what's available from Colorado farmers, and the local beers on tap will rotate often, too.

The restaurant also plans to turn the coffee bar that was added for Earnest Hall into an ice cream counter, a staff member tells Axios.

