It's not unusual for Colorado to land on travel destination lists.

Driving the news: A new ranking of the "best mountain towns" published by Boulder-based Outside magazine is no different.

Why it matters: Here in Colorado we take mountain town rankings seriously — because if half the list is not in our state, something's not right.

State of play: Among Outside's top 24 places, Colorado appears twice.

Telluride ranks third — behind Jackson, Wyoming, and top-spot Park City, Utah — for being "not just some manufactured ski-resort village but an actual community."

Durango lands at 19th for its "four seasons of adventure," including rafting, hiking, skiing and mountain biking.

The rub: We can rattle off a dozen of our favorite Colorado places that get snubbed for mediocre other picks.