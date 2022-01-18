Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Note: Data is not shown for states in which the county was unknown for at least 10% of the children vaccinated in that state, or where children vaccination data was unavailable; Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data; Chart: Axios Visuals

Among the top 15 Colorado counties with the highest share of kids who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Boulder leads the pack at 46.1%.

Routt (41.4%), Pitkin (39.2%), San Miguel (36%) and Denver (35.3%) counties make up the remainder of the top 5, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis.

Of note: Washington County showed the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated children, at 2.1%.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.