A "Mario Kart" experience on ice near in Colorado
If you want to go-kart on ice, now is your chance.
Details: Aspen Ice Karting, a pop-up business open through late February, offers go-karting on Kodiak Ski Lake, a man-made lake in El Jebel.
- The company provides go-karts that can hit up to 50mph equipped with specially designed snow tires and ice screws for traction.
- Check out this video to see how it works.
Be smart: If you go, wear ski clothing that you don't mind getting dirty. Full face helmets, gloves and goggles will be provided.
- Open: 9am – 2pm daily, weather permitting. Reservations are required.
- Where: 401 Tree Farm Dr., just 25 minutes from Aspen and Snowmass
- Price: $49 for 10 minutes per person/per kart; $90 for 20 minutes.
