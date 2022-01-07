Hot homes: 6 listings under $900K to start 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Denver was ranked 9th on Realtor.com's list of top housing markets positioned for growth last year, but the city dropped to No. 48 for 2022, as the site predicts a cooldown in the metro area.

By the numbers: Sales are projected to drop roughly 7% compared to 2021.

Yes, but: The city's dearth of inventory, which dropped 33% between October and November, per the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, is anticipated to be a persistent trend throughout this year.

Here's what we unearthed this week to kick off your new year in the Mile High City:

Why we love it: This modern industrial loft has an open floor plan, making it look and feel more spacious than a traditional studio, and is just a quick walk from Coors Field and the new McGregor Square.

Neighborhood: LoDo

LoDo Realtor: Madison Holland — Compass

Madison Holland — Compass Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 925 square feet

1 bed, 1 bath, 925 square feet Notable features: End unit, 20-foot, wood-lined ceilings, exposed brick. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling closets. Dedicated parking space in below-ground garage.

2955 Inca St. Unit 2P. Photo courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: A balcony overlooks the heart of the city and a natural gas plug-in is perfect for grilling before a Rockies game.

Neighborhood: LoDo

LoDo Realtor: Dave Browning — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Dave Browning — Corcoran Perry & Co. Specs: 1 bed, 2 baths, 1,121 square feet

1 bed, 2 baths, 1,121 square feet Notable features: 24-hour concierge, fitness and business center. In-unit laundry. Storage unit.

1401 Wewatta Street. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: Built in 1906, this bungalow has a backyard that's great for gardening and entertaining. The home was remodeled five years ago with a new furnace, air conditioner, roof, plumbing and windows.

Neighborhood: Whittier

Whittier Realtor: Paul Kourkoulis — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Paul Kourkoulis — Corcoran Perry & Co. Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,412 square feet

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,412 square feet Notable features: Two garage spaces, original hardwood floors. Soft-close drawers. Rachio-controlled sprinklers.

3016 N Race St. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: Residents enjoy this condo's luxurious amenities such as the 18th-floor pool and hot tub, fire pit and grilling area. Oh, and the fitness center has a fleet of Pelotons and more.

Neighborhood: LoDo

Realtor: Jennifer Fly — milehimodern

Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 984 square feet

Notable features: French doors open to a bedroom boasting a sizable walk-in closet with built-ins for premium organization. The front desk security operates 24 hours a day.

1750 Wewatta St. #1122. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This unit is located on the southwest side of the building, with walls of windows bathing the space in natural light. The balcony has a retractable awning, which provides shade so you can work outside.

Neighborhood: Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek Realtor: Jeff Hendley — Compass

Jeff Hendley — Compass Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,403 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,403 square feet Notable features: Granite inlay flooring, gas fireplace in living room. Dining area built-ins and breakfast nook. Primary suite with five-piece bathroom. Sauna, spa and hot tub.

2500 Cherry Creek South Dr. Photo: 3D Apartment

Why we love it: This charming home is naturally illuminated with lofty, soaring ceilings. Dine al fresco beneath a pergola on the private side patio.

Neighborhood: University Park

University Park Realtor: Stephanie Kroll — milehimodern

Stephanie Kroll — milehimodern Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 2,432 square feet

5 beds, 3 baths, 2,432 square feet Notable features: Designer kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and center island. Vaulted ceilings in primary suite and en-suite bath with clawfoot tub. Versatile bedrooms with egress windows and movie theater space.

2692 S. Jackson St. Photo: kylie fitts//milehimodern

