Colorado bucks air travel trends

Data: Airlines for America; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Unlike most of the country, Colorado was one of the few places in the U.S. where the number of scheduled flights departing in January 2022 will outpace pre-pandemic levels.

Details: Outbound flights here jumped by 3 percentage points compared to January 2019, according to recent data from Airlines for America, which advocates for U.S. airlines.

Yes, but: Denver International Airport officials anticipate a 5% drop in projected passengers from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3 compared to the same time period in 2019.

That still equates to more than 2.7 million people traveling through the terminals.

Why it matters: The airline industry's financial fate is strongly tied to the waves of the pandemic, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

The big picture: A look at passenger air traffic statistics nationwide shows improvement compared to the worst of the pandemic's first wave.

But business travel, a major revenue driver for airlines, is still down nationally compared to pre-pandemic days.

