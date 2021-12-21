Food chain: A delicious Denver dining dispatch

Wrapping up all the year-end happenings in the Colorado-wide restaurant scene, we give you the deliciously good along with the heartburn-indicing headlines you need to know about your favorite dining destinations and more.

A leadership dispute, expired liquor license and restraining order are threatening to keep Bonfire Brewing shuttered in Eagle. The brewery is looking for a future after the death of co-founder Andy Jessen in an avalanche earlier this year.

Brian Lockwood — formerly of Eleven Madison Park, the French Laundry and Boulder's Frasca — will end his seasonal residency at Basta, featuring a five-course, Israeli-inspired menu, on Dec. 31, the chef tells Axios.

A portion of the proceeds from each meal go to Sophie's Neighborhood, a nonprofit started by local chef Hosea Rosenberg.

Chefs Hosea Rosenberg and Brian Lockwood. Photo: Jeff Fierberg

The Cole neighborhood got a new addition to its area watering holes with the debut of Yacht Club, which fancies itself "a nerdy cocktail bar, a natural wine bar, a(n) (expletive) dive bar," at least according to its menu.

Two-year-old FlyteCo Brewing is taking its name to heart by opening a second location inside the former Stapleton Airport control tower, which previously housed a Punch Bowl Social.

Broadway's Bar 404, built in 1929 and opened as a bar the day after Prohibition ended in 1933, returned to the scene Dec. 15 with a full food and drink menu and live entertainment courtesy of the two former owners of Inga's Alpine Tavern.

After closing due to COVID, chef Lon Symensma's French LoDo eatery, newly dubbed Bistro LeRoux, reopened last Friday, between his other restaurants, ChoLon and YumCha Dumpling and Noodle Bar.

Bistro LeRoux. Photo: Matt Nager/ChoLon Restaurant Concepts