Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

'Tis the season for generosity, so we polled readers last week about their giving habits during the holidays.

Nearly 80% of those who responded to our survey tell us they plan to open their hearts, and wallets, to give a cash bonus or a gift to a service worker in their life.

Why it matters: These neighbors make our lives better, often at low wages, and many also faced pay cuts during the pandemic.

A gift of any kind is a wonderful way to show gratitude while also helping someone during a season tied to spending.

By the numbers: Readers' gift sizes ranged from $2 (door attendant) to $200 (house cleaners/hairdressers).

Averages for some of the top-tipped professions were:

Mail carrier: $22

$22 Child care worker: $51

$51 Door attendant: $23

$23 Teacher: $25

$25 House cleaner: $90

$90 Hair stylist: $45

$45 Newspaper delivery person: $20

$20 Pet groomer: $36

$36 Massage therapist: $40

$40 Salon worker (nail technician, etc.): $27

Plus: Restaurant workers, bartenders, trash collectors, fitness coaches, lawn keepers, pastors and caretakers of the elderly were among some of the other professions on readers' tip lists this year.

Beyond cash and gift cards, others give baked goods, candy, cases of beer and bottles of wine.

We loved the ideas of giving a Christmas ornament, leaving a basket of snacks or drinks for delivery drivers.

What readers are saying: "I think tipping personalizes the people that help us in our day-to-day lives,” Eileen A. wrote.

"Our sanitation and janitorial workers have been so important lately too, they deserve a special thank you for keeping us safe," Eva M. said.

Of note: It's always smart to check employer policies to avoid breaking any rules.

USPS, for example, sets a limit of $20 and has a no-cash gifts rule.

