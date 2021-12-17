Hot Homes: Seven holiday-time houses to tide you over 'til 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The statewide spike in home values means massive gains in Coloradans' equity, per a quarterly report from real estate data firm CoreLogic.

Between the lines: That puts money in pockets, with the average local homeowner gaining $78,000 in equity through the first nine months of the year.

"Home equity is a component of total wealth and it helps stimulate additional spending," Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said during the National Association of Real Estate Editors annual conference.

Zoom out: Multiple states saw bigger gains than Colorado, including: Idaho at $82,000; Utah at $91,000; and Arizona at $92,000.

Now, check out our hefty list of Hot Homes of the week:

Why we love it: Just two blocks from the Denver Botanic Gardens, this light and bright condo — with an affordable HOA — boasts nearby restaurants and retail.

Neighborhood: Cheesman Park

Cheesman Park Realtor: Dave Browning — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Dave Browning — Corcoran Perry & Co. Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 422 square feet

1 bed, 1 bath, 422 square feet Notable features: Parking space, pets allowed, storage unit, on-site laundry.

1056 Marion St. Photo: Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: This carefully updated end-unit condo inside the Windsor building comes complete with mountain and downtown views and is just blocks from Union Station and Coors Field.

Neighborhood: LoDo

LoDo Realtor: Jenny Usaj — USAJ Realty

Jenny Usaj — USAJ Realty Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,784 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,784 square feet Notable features: Two Juliette balconies, open floor plan, combo wall convection oven and microwave. Birds-eye view of Coors Field; California closets in main bedroom; second bedroom set up as a work/flex room with multiple workstations and Murphy bed; two reserved parking spots.

Two Juliette balconies, open floor plan, combo wall convection oven and microwave. Birds-eye view of Coors Field; California closets in main bedroom; second bedroom set up as a work/flex room with multiple workstations and Murphy bed; two reserved parking spots. Amenities: Fitness center, racquetball court, pool and hot tub, sauna and steam room.

1777 Larimer St. Photo: USAJ Realty

Why we love it: This bungalow, just 1 block from Wash Park, has been owner occupied and lovingly maintained by the same Denver family for 95 years.

Neighborhood: Washington Park West

Washington Park West Realtor: Shelley Bridge — RE/MAX of Cherry Creek

Shelley Bridge — RE/MAX of Cherry Creek Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,796 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,796 square feet Notable features: Oak floors, brick fireplace, well-maintained interior. It is ideal for a new owner who wants to expand or build new at this prime location.

Oak floors, brick fireplace, well-maintained interior. It is ideal for a new owner who wants to expand or build new at this prime location. Of note: This home is being offered as a cash-only land sale. The seller's ideal closing would be on or before Dec. 22.

1143 S. Corona St. Photo: Katy Ayers

Why we love it: This rare end-unit townhome near Sloan's Lake has a fully fenced-in private backyard that includes a hot tub, full-size barbecue, trellis with retractable sunshade awning and patio furniture.

Plus: No HOA fees.

Neighborhood: West Colfax

Realtor: Tony Rench — Rench Real Estate Inc.

Specs: 2 beds, 4 baths, 1,804 square feet

Notable features: Rooftop deck with mountain views. High-end appliances, hand-laid solid oak stairs. High ceilings, large wraparound quartz countertops, Italian tile gas fireplace. Private storage shed (with workbench) for bikes, skis and snowboards.

1819 Irving St. Photo: Clay Storer

Why we love it: This three-story brick Victorian home was built in 1886 for Montclair's first mayor and boasts a professionally landscaped garden and Koi pond.

Neighborhood: Montclair

Montclair Realtor: Valerie Alford — Your Castle Real Estate Inc.

Valerie Alford — Your Castle Real Estate Inc. Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,476 square feet

4 beds, 4 baths, 4,476 square feet Notable features: Original moldings and trim, wraparound covered porch. Exposed brick, sky lights, gas fireplace. Two primary suites, one with mountain view. Wine cellar and new two-car garage.

Why we love it: Mere moments from Tennyson Arts District, Highlands Square and Sloan's Lake, this luxury home comes with a 1,421-square-foot, two-bedroom carriage house, perfect for Airbnb, a renter, home office or guests.

Neighborhood: Highlands

Realtor: Jenny Apel — Compass

Specs: 6 beds, 6 baths, 4,389 square feet

Notable features: Second story delivers an owner's suite with five-piece bath, gas fireplace, sunny southern deck and walk-in closet. Rooftop viewing deck with mountain and city views. Theater room.

3422 Utica St. Photo: John Robinson

Why we love it: This New England-style home just 1 block from Cranmer Park is perfect for entertaining with a sprawling kitchen, breakfast nook, top-of-the-line appliances, butler's and walk-in pantry.

Neighborhood: Hilltop

Hilltop Realtor: Peter Blank and Carmelo Paglialunga — milehimodern

Peter Blank and Carmelo Paglialunga — milehimodern Specs: 6 beds, 4 baths, 4,947 square feet

6 beds, 4 baths, 4,947 square feet Notable features: Gas fireplace, home office, grand staircase, Spa-like primary bathroom with soaking tub, double vanity, shower stall and walk-in closet. Lower-level family room with kitchenette area.

215 Ash St. Photo: nate polta/milehimodern

