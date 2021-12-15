Hurricane-force winds predicted to rip through Colorado
A supercharged storm system will whip through Colorado on Wednesday — and with it could come winds as mighty as a Category 1 hurricane.
Why it matters: The force of the storm threatens to damage homes and trees, cause power outages, reduce visibility and fuel furious wildfires.
- Much of the state is experiencing a severe drought. At least two blazes have broken out this month, including a grass fire Tuesday in Douglas County that rapidly spread to over 10 acres.
Threat level: The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 8am to 5pm that spans much of eastern and central Colorado — with the worst expected to strike between late this morning and early afternoon.
- Boulder, Arvada, Golden and Fort Collins carry the highest risk for the strongest winds.
- Gusts between 55 mph and 70 mph are expected for most of the plains, including Denver, per the NWS.
State of play: Wednesday's high wind warning marks the 10th such caution this year and sixth since Oct. 12. More are expected through the winter, the Coloradoan reports.
- The highest wind gust recorded in Denver since 1872 was in 2013, when a tornado delivered speeds of 97 mph, according to NWS records. The previous high was set in 1878, with gusts clocking in at 96 mph.
In the mountains: The San Juans are predicted to get slammed with more than 1 foot of snow, while most ski areas can expect to see 2 to 8 inches.
- The storm could make travel in the high country difficult, meteorologists warn, particularly in the early part of the day.
