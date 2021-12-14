A sprinkling of seasonal twinkling: Denver holiday lights to see
On a drive just after dusk in early December, we went hunting for holiday lights, cruising to capture the nostalgia and cheer derived from a small collection of the festive decorations and displays across Denver.
Take a tour with us: Criss-crossing and wiggling indiscriminately around town, here's where our adventures took us and what the worker elves constructed:
Note: For privacy purposes, we didn't take down precise addresses, but will share cross-streets and neighborhoods.
Drive (or walk) slowly around the mile-long circle of the Windsor Gardens community. Enter from either Dayton Street or Alameda Avenue, and prepare for the possibility of a snaking line of traffic.
- Each year, this community holds a holiday decorating contest. The saturation of illuminated displays is what makes the area so special. Almost every structure in the vintage suburban nook flaunts bulbs that are charming in their individuality.
