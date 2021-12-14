1 hour ago - Things to Do

A sprinkling of seasonal twinkling: Denver holiday lights to see

Gigi Sukin
Gaylord Street Denver holiday lights
A whimsical display in the heart of Wash Park just a few blocks off historic Old South Gaylord street. Photo: Gigi Sukin/Axios

On a drive just after dusk in early December, we went hunting for holiday lights, cruising to capture the nostalgia and cheer derived from a small collection of the festive decorations and displays across Denver.

Take a tour with us: Criss-crossing and wiggling indiscriminately around town, here's where our adventures took us and what the worker elves constructed:

Note: For privacy purposes, we didn't take down precise addresses, but will share cross-streets and neighborhoods.

Neighborhood nooks off Monaco Parkway in Denver's Hampden neighborhood: Photo: Gigi Sukin/Axios
Denver's Hale neighborhood. House with Christmas lights.
A Hale neighborhood home. Photo: Gigi Sukin/Axios
Denver's Hale neighborhood with Christmas lights
Another Hale neighborhood house with holiday spectacle. Photo: Gigi Sukin/Axios

Drive (or walk) slowly around the mile-long circle of the Windsor Gardens community. Enter from either Dayton Street or Alameda Avenue, and prepare for the possibility of a snaking line of traffic.

  • Each year, this community holds a holiday decorating contest. The saturation of illuminated displays is what makes the area so special. Almost every structure in the vintage suburban nook flaunts bulbs that are charming in their individuality.
The Windsor Gardens neighborhood Denver Christmas lights
Windsor Gardens neighborhood holiday lights. Photo: Gigi Sukin/Axios
Cherry Creek holiday displays and lights Denver
Country Club neighborhood holiday displays. Photo: Gigi Sukin/Axios
