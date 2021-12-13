Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Broncos delivered an emotional win in Denver on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, paying tribute to Demaryius Thomas, the former wide receiver who died this past week at the age of 33.

In front of a raucous crowd, the team soundly defeated the Lions 38-10.

Of note: Broncos players wore "88" decals on their helmets and started the game with 10 players, rather than 11, as a tribute to Thomas.