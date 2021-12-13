1 hour ago - News
Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas, dominating Detroit Lions
Alayna Alvarez
An image of the late former Denver Broncos player Demaryius Thomas is displayed on the big screen before Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High. Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Broncos delivered an emotional win in Denver on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, paying tribute to Demaryius Thomas, the former wide receiver who died this past week at the age of 33.

  • In front of a raucous crowd, the team soundly defeated the Lions 38-10.

Of note: Broncos players wore "88" decals on their helmets and started the game with 10 players, rather than 11, as a tribute to Thomas.

