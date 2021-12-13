Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado's best bologna sandwich is at Blackbelly in Boulder

On a couple recent lunches, I revisited a staple of the Colorado culinary scene: The bologna sandwich.

Why it matters: The epitome of humbleness, the sandwich evokes memories of childhood lunch boxes — and is a tasty comfort food.

What's new: A handful of area restaurants have reinvented the staple, but the best is served at lunch at Blackbelly in Boulder.

What makes it great: My $12 takeout order came partially squashed in a paper bag, just like when I was a kid, and featured potato chips and cheddar cheese on thick slabs of bologna.

The most delicious element was the pickled onions and jalapeños blended into the dijonnaise.

The bottom line: It was a messy delight.

