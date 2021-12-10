Hot Homes: New builds in Belmar starting at $400K

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

November's home inventory hit a record low for the month, the latest update from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors revealed.

Details: Listings dwindled, with inventory down roughly one-third from the month prior. The scarcity is so serious that single-family home prices returned to the record highs reached this summer, per the report.

What they're saying: This "is drastically lower than the end of 2020 and could lead to the most competitive year yet," Andrew Abrams, chair of the DMAR Market Trends Committee, said.

A recent Zillow analysis projects that new home construction U.S.-wide was undersupplied based on population growth by more than 1.3 million homes from 2008 and 2020 across the largest 35 largest metros.

In metro Denver, builders fell short by over 64,000 homes.

All this data and desperation makes the fresh, albeit small, release of modern farmhouse townhomes in the Lakewood-Belmar neighborhood all the more exciting.

Two listings have just gone on the market from the Parkview development, with more to look forward to in the weeks ahead.

Why we love it: Lakewood provides a happy medium between urban and suburban, with the area's progression giving rise to an array of bars and restaurants, galleries, entertainment and shops along a 22-block stretch.

Recreational lakes, hiking and bike trails, parks and a neighborhood community garden are set against the backdrop of downtown Denver with easy access thanks to easy light-rail access.

This new, 45 townhome enclave emphasizes sustainability walkability, and presents a small collection of designer finishes available for variety, highlighting muted neutrals, reclaimed wood and mixed metals. The crisp aesthetic meshes simplicity and tradition with a twist.

Specs: 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,188 square feet

Notable features: One-car garage.

Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 1,550 square feet

3 beds, 4 baths, 1,550 square feet Notable features: Two-car garage, option for kitchenette on first floor for short-term rental opportunity.

The Parkview development of the Belmar-Lakewood neighborhood. Photo: kylie fitts/milehimodern

