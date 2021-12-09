Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CU System; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Undergraduate enrollment within the University of Colorado system is on course to fall for the second year in a row.

Why it matters: A college degree remains the most reliable route to unlock job prospects and higher earnings.

The median salary for workers with only a high school diploma is about $39,000, compared to $65,000 for workers with a four-year degree, according to state education officials.

State of play: Three of the University of Colorado's four campuses — CU Denver, UCCS and Anschutz Medical Campus — have seen softening in undergraduate enrollment since the start of the pandemic, Michael Sandler, CU spokesperson, tells Axios.

The undergraduate headcount dropped systemwide by 3.2% in fall 2021 compared to 2019.

What they're saying: "As we look at enrollment, we, of course, think about access and affordability … [and] are working hard to implement more ways to help keep costs down," Sandler says.

"For example, this recently announced partnership with community colleges will make it easier and more affordable for students to pursue a mechanical engineering degree," he notes.

The upside: Graduate student enrollment across most campuses has continued to increase over the last five years.

Between autumn 2019 and this past fall, enrollment jumped by 8%.

The big picture: Enrollment at colleges and universities is shrinking nationwide.

Research from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found undergraduate enrollment this past fall dropped 3.2%, on top of 3.4% the first fall of the pandemic.

And the drop in students — which, combined with declining government support, could put smaller, less-funded schools on a death spiral, Axios' Bryan Walsh writes.

The other side: As minimum wages rise, many people argue a four-year degree isn't worth wrestling with the inevitable realities of rising tuition and crushing student debt coupled with the time commitment of classes.