Find some of Denver's most delicious tacos at El Sampa Taquería Bar

This week's Taco Tuesday tour takes us to El Sampa Taquería Bar in South Denver, where Alayna is already planning her next trip back.

Apart from the top-notch tacos and warm atmosphere, the family-run business specializes in authentic Mexican seafood, including fresh ceviche and shrimp cocktails, along with some seriously delicious snacks, like mangonadas and tostilocos.

Staff know how to make a mean michelada — a spicy Mexican sipper made with beer, lime and tomato juices — hands-down one of the best in the city.

What to order: Two fish tacos (but, really, anything off the menu)

Cost: $5.40 each

$5.40 each What makes them special: These babies are loaded — and two will leave you stuffed. Crispy pieces of perfectly fried fish are encased in two homemade corn tortillas and topped with fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado slices and a generous drizzle of chipotle mayo.

Pro tip: Keep an ear out. Your name is announced over a speaker when your meal is ready, and drink orders are shouted from the bar.

