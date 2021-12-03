Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Holiday celebrations are all around this time of year, even if it's not starting to feel a lot like Christmas outside.

Here are our top picks for the week:

🎇 The hallmark holiday event of the year is Saturday. Denver's Parade of Lights starts at 6pm and winds through the city with more than 40 floats with holiday lights, marching bands and Major Waddles.

Tip: Get to the parade route early to score a spot, or buy VIP tickets. If you can't make it, watch on 9News.

🎄Boulder's Lights of December Parade is the same time and day.

⛸ Keep the holiday spirit alive with December Delights in Four Mile Historic Park with reindeer games, live music, a holiday marketplace and ice skating (on synthetic ice surface). It runs every week Wednesday through Sunday for the rest of the month.

🎸 If you're headed to the mountains, Vail Snow Days celebrates the season with an outdoor show from Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on Friday, followed by Dierks Bentley on Saturday.

🏈 Colorado high school football championship games take place Sunday at Mile High Stadium with tickets still available.

The 4A title game starts at 11am between Erie and Chatfield.

The 5A division at 2:30pm pits Cherry Creek against Valor Christian.

🍻 For those who love winter, don't miss 10 Barrel Brewing's "Pray for Snow" party featuring winter athletes, live music, games and giveaways.