Denver Broncos rank among most injured NFL teams
The Denver Broncos ranked sixth among NFL teams with the most injured players as the team enters week 13 against the conference leader Kansas City Chiefs.
Why it matters: As of Wednesday, at least seven Broncos had "questionable" or "doubtful" injury statuses, according to ESPN.
- Another 15 players are "out" or on "injured reserve."
Yes, but: All is not lost.
- Star quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made a major return this past Sunday after a leg injury that had him on "questionable" status.
