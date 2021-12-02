Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: ESPN; Table: Axios Visuals

The Denver Broncos ranked sixth among NFL teams with the most injured players as the team enters week 13 against the conference leader Kansas City Chiefs.

Why it matters: As of Wednesday, at least seven Broncos had "questionable" or "doubtful" injury statuses, according to ESPN.

Another 15 players are "out" or on "injured reserve."

Yes, but: All is not lost.