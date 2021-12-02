New Denver school board president calls district a "racist system"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The newly elected school board members backed by the teachers union declared "a new era for Denver Public Schools" in their first meeting Tuesday.

What's new: Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, a parent from southwest Denver, took the helm as board president in a secret-ballot vote, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

She immediately vowed to improve education for students of color, which are a majority of the district.

What she's saying: "We have work to do," she said. "We know that the employees and the staff of all of Denver Public Schools are working within a racist system."

The intrigue: Tay Anderson, the embattled board member who was censured by the previous board for his conduct, was selected as the board's vice president.

The decision was a vote of confidence for Anderson as he defeated former board president Carrie Olson.

The big picture: The entire school board is now backed by the teachers union, a flip from the previous makeup that featured members who supported education overhaul initiatives, such as broader school choice.

