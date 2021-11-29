58 mins ago - News
The most popular WeWork locations in Denver
Alayna Alvarez
While some Denverites have returned to the office, many others are adopting a hybrid work model and increasingly using coworking spaces a few days a week.

Driving the news: Workplace giant WeWork tells Axios that daily bookings through its On Demand program in Denver rose an average of 46% month-over-month from January to October.

  • Wednesday is the most popular booking day in Denver this year. Thursdays are a close second, spokesperson Amandari Karaca says.

Most popular Denver WeWork locations:

1. 1615 Platte St. (LoHi)

2. 205 Detroit St. (Cherry Creek)

3. 1550 Wewatta St. (LoDo)

Flashback: The city's coworking community was dealt a major blow amid the pandemic lockdown. WeWork closed four Denver locations and canceled a fifth lease to shrink its portfolio. Other companies closed spaces, too.

