The most popular WeWork locations in Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

While some Denverites have returned to the office, many others are adopting a hybrid work model and increasingly using coworking spaces a few days a week.

Driving the news: Workplace giant WeWork tells Axios that daily bookings through its On Demand program in Denver rose an average of 46% month-over-month from January to October.

Wednesday is the most popular booking day in Denver this year. Thursdays are a close second, spokesperson Amandari Karaca says.

Most popular Denver WeWork locations:

1. 1615 Platte St. (LoHi)

2. 205 Detroit St. (Cherry Creek)

3. 1550 Wewatta St. (LoDo)

Flashback: The city's coworking community was dealt a major blow amid the pandemic lockdown. WeWork closed four Denver locations and canceled a fifth lease to shrink its portfolio. Other companies closed spaces, too.