Aurora schools confront rising gun violence among teens

Crisis response teams for Aurora Public Schools are reacting today to Hinkley High School after the third shooting involving teenagers in just two weeks.

Superintendent Rico Munn tells Chalkbeat, our education reporting partner, that rising crime is "a growing crisis in our community."

Catch up quick: Three teens were shot and injured in the school parking lot Nov. 19, in what appears to be a gang-related incident.

Just four days earlier, a drive-by shooting injured six students at Aurora Central High School.

Five people ages 16-20 were shot just after midnight Sunday near Dayton Street and Colfax Avenue.

What they're saying: The violence feels like it's escalating, says Lolita Angelcheva, a student at Aurora's Rangeview High School who is fundraising for the shooting victims

"In past years, it was a threat, or kids getting into fights and a gun being pulled," she says. "It's definitely bolder this year."

