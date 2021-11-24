Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

What to do in Denver over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Grab the family and head for festive treats and lights. There's plenty to do.

Here are our picks for the holiday weekend.

🎉 Gather at 5:45pm today in Denver's Civic Center Park to watch the City and County Building light up in all its colorful glory. The interactive show runs multiple times a night through Jan. 23.

🏃 Burn calories before you consume them Thursday with Turkey Trots and other races in Denver, Littleton, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.

🍻 Don't miss all the special tastings and beer releases at local breweries on Black Friday.

🎄 Union Station's Grand Illumination celebration starts at 5pm Friday with a tree lighting, holiday music performances and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

🎅 The "Catch the Glow" holiday parade through Estes Park draws as many as 20,000 people a year to see the hand-crafted floats.

🚆 The Rocky Mountain Train Show will lure train lovers and children alike on Saturday and Sunday to the Ranch Events Complex. Kids under 12 are free and tickets are $8.

🕎 Hanukkah starts Sunday and runs through Dec. 6. The state's official Menorah lighting is Nov. 30, but there's plenty to do before then.