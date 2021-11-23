Hot Homes: 6 Thanksgiving week listings starting at $510K

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Denver's housing market continues to hint at a slight cooldown, per Zillow’s latest market report.

Yes, but: The city's average home value is $574,734, up 22% compared to October 2020.

State of play: October saw more classic fall trends, including falling list prices, longer times on the market for listings and more homes seeing price cuts pre-sale.

This means buyers may experience less competition, meaning more time to decide on a home and more opportunity to negotiate.

Here are some options on the market for you now:

Why we love it: This address provides a sunny and spacious southeast corner condo unit and a 700-square-foot wrap-around deck showing off the city's views.

Realtor: Carla Bartell — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Neighborhood: Golden Triangle

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,171 square feet

Notable features: Quartz kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances, including a smart oven. Common area pool and hot tub. Two parking spots and extra storage.

925 N. Lincoln Street 4h-S. Photo: Corcoran Perry & Co

Why we love it: Originally built in 1893, this home sits on a 6,350-square-foot lot and boasts its original moldings and exposed brick.

Realtor: Jake Kammerer — Integrated Mountain Properties

Neighborhood: Whittier

Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,686 square feet

Notable features: High ceilings. Fiber internet and gas fireplace. Renovated kitchen and bathroom with sunroom oasis off a big backyard fully fenced in with plum and apple trees and climbing rose bushes. Two-car garage, storage shed and usable basement space.

2311 Gilpin St. Photo: Bobby R/Virtuance Real Estate Photography

Why we love it: Nothing beats a corner unit condo with a private rooftop deck overlooking the city in the heart of downtown.

Realtor: Batya Cruz — Homie Colorado

Neighborhood: Union Station

Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,661 square feet

Notable features: 16-foot ceilings in historic, exposed brick and timber setting. Skylight. Big windows. Trimmed cherry wood cabinets and granite countertops in kitchen.

1450 Wynkoop St. #3G. Photo: Homie LLC

Why we love it: Built by one of the founders of an early Denver newspaper in 1886, the Witter-Cofield Historic District residence has vintage details with modern updates.

Realtor: Caitlin Clough — milehimodern

Neighborhood: Sloan's Lake

Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,361 square feet

Notable features: Entryway has hand-painted concrete tiles and stained-glass windows highlight the gas fireplace with antique mantle. Viking range and convection oven, white quartz countertops. A wood deck off the kitchen offers space for al fresco dining. Private balcony off primary bedroom with custom closet.

2222 Irving St. Photo: nate polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This historic Queen Anne Victorian sits within four blocks of Cheesman Park.

Realtor: Megan Ivy — USAJ Realty

Neighborhood: Cheesman Park

Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,605 square feet

Notable features: Classic wrap-around porch, grand staircase. Newly redesigned kitchen with custom cabinetry. Warm, organic wool carpeting. Juliet balcony with antique clawfoot tub. Light-filled office space with city views.

1356 N. Downing St. Photo: USAJ Realty

Why we love it: Welcome to the tree-lined streets of Cherry Creek North, and enjoy the newly renovated Tudor brick home built to original neighborhood standards.

Realtor: Strawberry Melissa Windholz — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Neighborhood: Cherry Creek

Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 4,690 square feet

Notable features: High-end stainless steel appliances, beautiful custom cabinets, solid granite countertops and hardwood floors adorn the kitchen. Gas fireplace. Lower-level family room, recreational room, wet bar and three quarter bathroom alone with a gym or workout studio with outdoor patio.

545 Jackson St. Photo: Corcoran Perry & Co

