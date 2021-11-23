Hot Homes: 6 Thanksgiving week listings starting at $510K

Denver's housing market continues to hint at a slight cooldown, per Zillow’s latest market report.
Yes, but: The city's average home value is $574,734, up 22% compared to October 2020.
State of play: October saw more classic fall trends, including falling list prices, longer times on the market for listings and more homes seeing price cuts pre-sale.
- This means buyers may experience less competition, meaning more time to decide on a home and more opportunity to negotiate.
Here are some options on the market for you now:
925 N. Lincoln St. 4h-S — $510,000
Why we love it: This address provides a sunny and spacious southeast corner condo unit and a 700-square-foot wrap-around deck showing off the city's views.
Realtor: Carla Bartell — Corcoran Perry & Co.
Neighborhood: Golden Triangle
Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,171 square feet
Notable features: Quartz kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances, including a smart oven. Common area pool and hot tub. Two parking spots and extra storage.
2311 Gilpin St. — $643,210
Why we love it: Originally built in 1893, this home sits on a 6,350-square-foot lot and boasts its original moldings and exposed brick.
Realtor: Jake Kammerer — Integrated Mountain Properties
Neighborhood: Whittier
Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,686 square feet
Notable features: High ceilings. Fiber internet and gas fireplace. Renovated kitchen and bathroom with sunroom oasis off a big backyard fully fenced in with plum and apple trees and climbing rose bushes. Two-car garage, storage shed and usable basement space.
1450 Wynkoop St. #3G — $810,000
Why we love it: Nothing beats a corner unit condo with a private rooftop deck overlooking the city in the heart of downtown.
Realtor: Batya Cruz — Homie Colorado
Neighborhood: Union Station
Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,661 square feet
Notable features: 16-foot ceilings in historic, exposed brick and timber setting. Skylight. Big windows. Trimmed cherry wood cabinets and granite countertops in kitchen.
2222 Irving St. — $1,000,000
Why we love it: Built by one of the founders of an early Denver newspaper in 1886, the Witter-Cofield Historic District residence has vintage details with modern updates.
Realtor: Caitlin Clough — milehimodern
Neighborhood: Sloan's Lake
Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,361 square feet
Notable features: Entryway has hand-painted concrete tiles and stained-glass windows highlight the gas fireplace with antique mantle. Viking range and convection oven, white quartz countertops. A wood deck off the kitchen offers space for al fresco dining. Private balcony off primary bedroom with custom closet.
1356 N. Downing St. — $1,199,000
Why we love it: This historic Queen Anne Victorian sits within four blocks of Cheesman Park.
Realtor: Megan Ivy — USAJ Realty
Neighborhood: Cheesman Park
Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,605 square feet
Notable features: Classic wrap-around porch, grand staircase. Newly redesigned kitchen with custom cabinetry. Warm, organic wool carpeting. Juliet balcony with antique clawfoot tub. Light-filled office space with city views.
545 Jackson St. — $1,899,000
Why we love it: Welcome to the tree-lined streets of Cherry Creek North, and enjoy the newly renovated Tudor brick home built to original neighborhood standards.
Realtor: Strawberry Melissa Windholz — Corcoran Perry & Co.
Neighborhood: Cherry Creek
Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 4,690 square feet
Notable features: High-end stainless steel appliances, beautiful custom cabinets, solid granite countertops and hardwood floors adorn the kitchen. Gas fireplace. Lower-level family room, recreational room, wet bar and three quarter bathroom alone with a gym or workout studio with outdoor patio.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.