What to do this weekend in Denver, Nov. 19–21

Ah, the weekend.
Here are a few ideas to get your you time going.
🎁 Get a head start on Christmas shopping at the 35th annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival running Friday through Sunday at the National Western Complex.
🎨 If you'd rather skip the crowds, you can shop virtually all weekend at the Affordable Arts Festival, featuring the works of more than 60 artists. All proceeds benefit Arapahoe Community College scholarships.
✨ Blossoms of Light begins Friday at the Denver Botanic Gardens, where millions of LED bulbs mimicking flowers and plants will be on display for the holiday season.
🥧 Celebrate Thanksgiving a little early with Denver Beer Co. on Saturday at its Pie and Beer Pairing.
🏃 Sign up for the Pumpkin Pie 5K/10K race at City Park this Saturday. Runners score a shirt, medal and slice of pumpkin pie post-race.
🌶️ Compete in Chain Reaction Brewing Company's annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, when you can bring your own recipe or simply stop by to taste and critique everybody else's. Admission is free.
