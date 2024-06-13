Cleveland councilman Brian Kazy will moderate a discussion on public financing for pro sports stadiums Thursday, June 20 at the Cleveland Public Library. Why it matters: There is virtual consensus among economists that public subsidies for these facilities are poor investments for cities.

Between the lines: In Cleveland, that perspective tends to be drowned out by local boosters who argue that without public support, Cleveland risks losing a pro team again.

State of play: Cleveland subsidizes its three downtown stadiums via a sin tax on cigarettes and alcohol, a parking tax, an admissions tax and general revenue dollars.

Driving the news: Jimmy and Dee Haslam are currently deciding between renovating the lakefront Cleveland Browns Stadium or constructing a domed facility and adjacent mixed-use development in Brook Park.

Both options, as proposed, would require hundreds of millions of dollars in both local and state subsidies.

Zoom in: Speaking on the panel will be Brad Humphreys, professor of economics at West Virginia University; Victor Matheson, professor of economics and accounting at the College of the Holy Cross; and Ken Silliman, who worked under Mayor Frank Jackson before chairing Gateway Economic Development Corp.

In a 2018 academic paper, Humphreys argued that stadiums should not be subsidized by taxpayers at all, while Matheson argued that the direct and indirect benefits of a stadium could justify some public expenditures.

Silliman self-published a book last year on Cleveland's history of financing pro sports facilities.

What they're saying: "This discussion couldn't be more timely," Kazy said in a statement. "This panel is a great opportunity for citizens to hear and voice their opinion on this issue that impacts the future of this region."

Catch up quick: In April, Kazy introduced legislation directing the city to fully enforce the "Art Modell law."

The provision in the Ohio Revised Code requires a pro team intending to relocate to give its host city six months' notice and allow the city an opportunity to purchase the team.

Details: The panel will be held in conference room B at the main branch of the Cleveland Public Library downtown at 1:15pm.