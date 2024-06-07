The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will transform into a utopia of big hair, glam outfits and arena rock with the opening of the exhibition "Bon Jovi: Forever." Why it matters: It's rare for one act to occupy an entire floor of the Rock Hall, let alone have an entire weekend dedicated to them.

Driving the news: The exhibition, on the museum's Level 6, opens to the general public Sunday.

It will be preceded by a Bon Jovi-themed fan experience and listening party taking place Friday.

And there's a Q&A with band members inside the Foster Theater tomorrow, which will stream live on the museum's front plaza at 3:30pm.

The intrigue: "Bon Jovi: Forever" features artifacts from the band's 40-year career, including the double-neck guitar Richie Sambora played in the "Wanted Dead or Alive" music video and Jon Bon Jovi's leather jacket from the 1988 New Jersey Syndicate Tour.

Also on display are the original handwritten lyrics for "Livin' on a Prayer," drummer Tico Torres' kick drum from the 1988 tour and Jon Bon Jovi's Gibson acoustic guitar from the "Blaze of Glory" video, among many other items.

The big picture: The exhibition comes on the heels of "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," a four-episode docuseries released in April on Hulu.

The Rock Hall's expansive showcase puts Bon Jovi in a unique group of acts to occupy an entire floor — a list including The Rolling Stones, U2 and Bruce Springsteen.

What they're saying: "When we were inducted into the Hall of Fame, we knew we wanted to have a continuing relationship, not only with the [Rock] Hall but with the fans who visit Cleveland every year," Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement.

If you go: Tickets for Friday's fan experience start at $67 and include a sneak preview of the exhibition.

The museum will offer more special, ticketed previews starting at 9am Saturday.

Photo courtesy of the Rock Hall

Photo courtesy of the Rock Hall

Photo courtesy of the Rock Hall

Photo courtesy of the Rock Hall