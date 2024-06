🤠Kenny Chesney

The intrigue: The country star brings his Sun Goes Down tour to Blossom Music Center at 7:30pm tonight.

Our thought bubble: See it. Tickets start at $114, but anyone who has seen Chesney knows he puts on an amazing live show.

🏒 Cleveland Monsters

The intrigue: The Monsters look to stay alive against the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals today at 7pm at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tickets start at $10.

Our thought bubble: Skip it. They're down 3-0 in the series, and it doesn't look good.

ğŸŽ‰ Parade the Circle

The intrigue: The free, annual showcase of homemade art, dance and music kicks off at noon Saturday at the north entrance of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Our thought bubble: See it. This year's theme is "Visions of Harmony," which emphasizes being in tune with one another and with nature.