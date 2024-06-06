4 hours ago - News

Cleveland City Council begins redistricting process

headshot
Illustration of Cleveland City Hall with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Cleveland City Council is shrinking.

Why it matters: A redistricting process now underway will reduce the number of Cleveland's wards from 17 to 15, jeopardizing the political futures of several incumbents.

Catch up quick: Cleveland voters passed a charter amendment in 2008 that ties the number of wards to the overall population — roughly 25,000 residents per ward. Based on the 2020 census, the council must shed two seats.

The latest: Last week, council retained Triad Research Group in a $100,000 contract to draw the new maps.

  • The team is led by Bob Dykes, who oversaw council redistricting on three previous occasions (1981, 2009, 2013).
  • Per the council, Dykes will be joined by Mark Salling, a former Cleveland State University professor of urban affairs, and Kent Whitley, an urban planner, political consultant and organizer.

The intrigue: During the last redistricting process in 2013, tensions arose when some council members accused then-council president Marty Sweeney of orchestrating new maps behind closed doors to suit his own political ends.

What they're saying: To avoid that perception this time around, a council spokesperson told Axios that Triad research group will meet individually with council members this summer and make every effort to preserve neighborhood boundaries and "core neighborhood elements."

  • In a video posted to social media, council president Blaine Griffin said Triad will produce drafts of potential new maps by mid-fall and that the public will have the opportunity to weigh in.

What's next: Council's vote on the new maps is expected by year-end.

🤔 What we're watching: In 2013, then-councilman Jay Westbrook volunteered to step down, eliminating much of the redistricting drama on the city's west side.

  • Which council members are most likely to retire or step aside to prevent a situation where incumbents must face off in 2025?

Go deeper: Explore city council's current ward maps

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more