Cleveland City Council is shrinking. Why it matters: A redistricting process now underway will reduce the number of Cleveland's wards from 17 to 15, jeopardizing the political futures of several incumbents.

Catch up quick: Cleveland voters passed a charter amendment in 2008 that ties the number of wards to the overall population — roughly 25,000 residents per ward. Based on the 2020 census, the council must shed two seats.

The latest: Last week, council retained Triad Research Group in a $100,000 contract to draw the new maps.

The team is led by Bob Dykes, who oversaw council redistricting on three previous occasions (1981, 2009, 2013).

Per the council, Dykes will be joined by Mark Salling, a former Cleveland State University professor of urban affairs, and Kent Whitley, an urban planner, political consultant and organizer.

The intrigue: During the last redistricting process in 2013, tensions arose when some council members accused then-council president Marty Sweeney of orchestrating new maps behind closed doors to suit his own political ends.

What they're saying: To avoid that perception this time around, a council spokesperson told Axios that Triad research group will meet individually with council members this summer and make every effort to preserve neighborhood boundaries and "core neighborhood elements."

In a video posted to social media, council president Blaine Griffin said Triad will produce drafts of potential new maps by mid-fall and that the public will have the opportunity to weigh in.

What's next: Council's vote on the new maps is expected by year-end.

🤔 What we're watching: In 2013, then-councilman Jay Westbrook volunteered to step down, eliminating much of the redistricting drama on the city's west side.

Which council members are most likely to retire or step aside to prevent a situation where incumbents must face off in 2025?

